Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

