Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 807 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 208.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,929,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

