Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

May 3rd, 2024

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,210 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

