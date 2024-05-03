Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

