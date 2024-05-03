Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.11. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

