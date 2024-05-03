Hudson Pacific Properties’ (HPP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 9.0 %

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 282,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $837.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.