Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $19.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 11.5 %

NYSE HII opened at $245.19 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

