ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.600-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.75.

ICFI traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.81. 30,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.76. ICF International has a 12 month low of $108.58 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

