IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.60.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.9 %

IDA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.22. 480,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,940. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.99. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.64.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

