IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

IGC stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. IGC Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IGC Pharma stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in IGC Pharma, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IGC Free Report ) by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of IGC Pharma worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

