Informatica Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:INFA)

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Informatica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Informatica’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INFA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

NYSE:INFA opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. Informatica has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million.

In other news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,600 shares of company stock worth $8,259,201 over the last three months. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 78,094.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,034 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

