Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

