InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INMD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.36 on Friday. InMode has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in InMode by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,823 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in InMode by 87.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,641 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in InMode by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 260,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

