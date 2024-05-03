Insider Buying: Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) CEO Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hill bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.77 per share, with a total value of $12,231.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,661.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CET opened at $40.82 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CET. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at $37,180,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,506,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

