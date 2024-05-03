Insider Buying: Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Acquires 18,800 Shares of Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$26,320.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$322,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 94,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,900.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 95,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$95,500.00.

Lavras Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LGC stock opened at C$1.38 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

