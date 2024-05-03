Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Acquires C$143,000.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$109.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$396,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$565.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRG.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

