Insider Selling: Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$48,480.00.

Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Brompton Corp. sold 4,500 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.08, for a total value of C$45,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brompton Corp. sold 3,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.07, for a total value of C$30,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Brompton Corp. sold 3,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$30,390.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Brompton Corp. sold 5,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$50,650.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Brompton Corp. sold 12,500 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$127,500.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Brompton Corp. sold 900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total transaction of C$8,955.00.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Performance

Brompton Split Banc stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.01. 5,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,380. The firm has a market cap of C$194.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.97 and a twelve month high of C$10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.67.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

