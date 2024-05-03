Insider Selling: Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells 372,417 Shares of Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.86), for a total value of £2,923,473.45 ($3,672,244.00).

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of Entain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £7,248,119.20 ($9,104,533.60).

Entain Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ENT traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 785.40 ($9.87). 633,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 811.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 886.86. Entain Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 718.20 ($9.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -569.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Entain Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,276.60%.

ENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Entain to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.07) to GBX 1,070 ($13.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.68) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.36).

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Further Reading

