Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $495,040.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $710.07. 188,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $679.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $362,477,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

