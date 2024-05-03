Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CRO Sells $45,145.54 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CRO Alan Russo sold 24,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $45,145.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 212,910 shares in the company, valued at $398,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alan Russo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $45,616.30.

Stem Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $300.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

