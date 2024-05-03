Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.33. 12,925,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,257,676. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

