Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.14. Approximately 15,654,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 48,144,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

Intel Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Intel by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 37,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 210,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in Intel by 49.3% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 151,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.