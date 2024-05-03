Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 1% on Insider Buying Activity

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.81. Approximately 12,090,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 48,289,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Specifically, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.