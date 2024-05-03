Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.85. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

