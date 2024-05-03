Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,042 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

