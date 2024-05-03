Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $156.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.31.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,042 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

