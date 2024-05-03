International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of IFF opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

View Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.