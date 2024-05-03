Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of Intuit stock traded up $13.16 on Friday, hitting $627.20. 307,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,356. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $605.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
