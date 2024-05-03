Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $650.23.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $614.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $638.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

