Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,689,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $175.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.43. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.60 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

