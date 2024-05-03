Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,894,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 8.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $222,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. 1,582,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,578. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.