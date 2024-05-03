iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

