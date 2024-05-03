iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,834,000 after acquiring an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

