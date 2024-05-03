iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IEI stock opened at $113.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

