iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Position Cut by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

