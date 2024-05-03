iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 75,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $894,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJR opened at $104.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

