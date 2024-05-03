iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Reduced by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,146,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

