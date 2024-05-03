iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Trimmed by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $110.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

