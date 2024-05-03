iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,619 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $440,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,404,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,170,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 351.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,120 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 114,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $89.66. 56,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,423. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

