iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420,910 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $43.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

