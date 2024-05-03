iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $154.14. The stock had a trading volume of 651,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average is $147.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.