Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Itron stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.57. 633,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $106.05.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

