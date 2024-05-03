Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Raised to $110.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRI. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

ITRI stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.78. 286,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,669. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

