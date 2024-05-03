ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.650-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.57.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.28. The stock had a trading volume of 540,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,138. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $138.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ITT will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

