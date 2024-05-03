J. Alberto Arias Sells 46,369 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 46,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$28,345.37.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 15,141 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$9,093.68.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 114,976 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$67,398.93.

On Friday, April 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 28,389 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$17,127.08.

On Friday, April 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$58,951.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 16,560 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$10,002.24.

On Tuesday, March 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$12,023.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$60,582.13.

Sierra Metals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SMT traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 166,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$180.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.15. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of C$82.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1355372 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$0.85 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

