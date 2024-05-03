Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Jacobs Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Jacobs Solutions has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,338 shares of company stock worth $2,611,675 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

