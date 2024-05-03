JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $5.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBLU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 84,766 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.89. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.