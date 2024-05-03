JFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,953,000 after acquiring an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valero Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:VLO traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.45. 687,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,045. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
