John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $97.98. 63,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

