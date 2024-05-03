John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. John Bean Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.450 EPS.
Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.11. 49,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $125.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.13%.
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
