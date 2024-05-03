John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. John Bean Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.450 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.11. 49,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

